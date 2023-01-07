HC grants part of compensation in road accident case to minor boy

January 07, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has granted 40% share in the total compensation payable in a motor vehicle accident case to a 10-year-old boy, who was born out of a relation of his father outside wedlock. The father died in a road accident.

However, the court declined the plea for compensation by the boy’s mother stating that her claim cannot be considered as her ‘live-in’ relationship was during the subsistence of her marriage with her first husband. Also, the court noted that even the marriage of the boy’s father with another woman was subsisting when he had an “illicit relationship” with her and the child was born, the court said relying on records.

Justice H.P. Sandesh passed the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the boy’s mother, allowing a plea filed by her on behalf of the boy seeking compensation, and allowing the plea filed by the parents of the boy’s father seeking enhancement of compensation.

The court said that of the total ₹13.28 lakh compensation, the boy would get 40% share and the grandparents would get 30% each. The amount payable to the boy should be kept in a fixed deposit in a bank till he attains majority and the mother is entitled to withdraw interest once in a quarter to meet the educational and other expenses of the minor child, the court said.