HC grants bail to one accused in PSI exam scam

The High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, on Wednesday, granted bail to Suresh Kategaon, a businessman from Maharashtra who has been charged with providing shelter to Divya Hagaragi, one of the key accused in the Police Sub-Inspectors recruitment exam scam.

Also, the court declined bail for Rajesh Hagaragi, husband of Divya Hagaragi and president of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, where the malpractice and irregularities in the examination for the 545 Police Sub-Inspector posts were reported.

The Bench headed by Justice M.G. Uma passed the order.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Yeli appeared before court for the Criminal Investigation Department.

A few days earlier, both the accused had approached the District and Sessions Court seeking bail. However, their bail petitions were rejected. They then approached the High Court.