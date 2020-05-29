Karnataka

HC grants bail to 126 accused in Padarayanapura case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to 126 accused persons connected to the cases of attack on health workers and the police in Padarayanapura last month.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while allowing petitions filed by Vazeer Khan alias Wajid and 125 other accused persons.

The court imposed several conditions including directing that they should be subjected to medical examination before release and if found to have symptoms of COVID-19, then authorities can take necessary action as per the norms issued by the Central and State governments.

If the petitioners violate any of the norms of COVID-19 issued by the State government or condition laid down by the High Court, the police could seek cancellation of their bail.

They were also directed to execute a bond for ₹1 lakh each and two sureties for the like sum, not to threaten or allure witnesses, not leave jurisdiction of the trial court, and appear before the trial court as and when required.

