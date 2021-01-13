HC gives State govt. one week to disburse crop insurance to 189 farmers

Bengaluru

13 January 2021 22:21 IST

Observing that prima facie the State government’s officials appear to be insensitive towards implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the government to pay within one week the crop insurance amount for the year 2016-17 due to 189 eligible farmers of Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha, Yadgir district.

Expressing shock over the contention of the government that crop insurance amount could not be transferred to 189 farmers as their bank accounts were non-functional, the Bench questioned why the authorities did not contact the farmers despite having all their details.

The Bench also expressed displeasure over the claim of the government that it had not received any complaint on non-receipt of insurance amount even though the petitioner had given several representation to the higher authorities besides a communication sent to the government by the member-secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on this aspect.

As the non-paid crop insurance amount is for 2016-17, the Bench said it is intended to direct the government to pay some interest on the crop insurance amount due for to 189 farmers, while directing the government to ensure that these farmers are paid the amount within a week.