HC gives CAT two weeks to decide on IAS officer’s plea

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Bengaluru, to decide within two weeks the plea of IAS officer Sharath B., who had challenged his transfer from the post of Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Mr. Sharath.

It was pointed out in the petition that CAT had heard the arguments on his plea challenging the transfer and so far had not delivered the order despite reserving the verdict on December 22, 2020.

Citing Rule 105 of the Central Administrative Tribunal Rules of Practice, 1993, it was contended that CAT should have delivered the verdict within three weeks from December 22 as the rules prescribe that “when the orders are reserved, the date for pronouncement not later than three weeks shall be fixed. And the date so fixed shall not be changed except due notice to all parties/counsel”.

“The tribunal is requested to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible within a time framework as provided under Rule 105 of the CAT Rules, 1993. As in the present case the time period provided under the rules is already over, the tribunal shall decide the matter positively within two weeks from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this order,” the High Court said in its March 22 order.

Mr. Sharath had moved CAT questioning the Government Order of September 28, 2020, transferring him from the post of DC, Mysuru, and posting IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.