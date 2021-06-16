HC finds no fault in postponement of PG-NEET

It was done in view of second wave

The High Court of Karnataka has found no fault in the Union government’s decision to postpone NEET for postgraduate medical courses till August 31 in view of the severe nature of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the order while dismissing a PIL petition filed by Late G.B. Kulkarni Memorial Legal Trust president Vinod G. Kulkarni, Hubballi.

The petitioner had contended that aspirants for PG medical courses are suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression as their plans to do PG has been unsettled on account of procrastination in view of postponement of PG-NEET scheduled to be held on April 18 till August 31.

Second wave

However, the Bench observed that the postponement was in the background of second wave of COVID-19 and the need to enlist the services of doctors, including those aspiring for PG courses, for duties so as to manage the medical facilities and attend to the patients suffering from COVID-19.

“The decision of Union of India to hold the test after August 31, 2021, in our view, cannot be faulted, as the decision would have been on the basis of the opinion of experts and on sound discretion being exercised by the authorities,” said the Bench.

The Bench also took note of the government’s decision to notify fresh date for PG-NEET after August 31 giving at least one month’s time for preparation to the aspirants after accessing the COVID-19 situation in the country.