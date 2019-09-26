HC: Fill 610 vacant posts of education coordinator

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to take immediate steps to fill 610 vacant posts of education coordinator in a time-bound process for effective implementation of the RTE Act.
A Division Bench issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition initiated suo motu by the court on out-of-school children issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor