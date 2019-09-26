Karnataka

HC: Fill 610 vacant posts of education coordinator

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to take immediate steps to fill 610 vacant posts of education coordinator in a time-bound process for effective implementation of the RTE Act.

A Division Bench issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition initiated suo motu by the court on out-of-school children issue.

