State asked about religious places built illegally on public places

Pointing out that the State government has failed to abide by the 10-year-old directions of the Supreme Court to act against all religious places built illegally on public places, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit setting out a time-bound programme to enforce it.

The Court also directed the Chief Secretary to give reasons for not abiding by the directions.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition, initiated suo motu by the High Court for monitoring actions taken by the government for implementing the SC directions.

The Bench wondered why the State government failed to review, case by case, within six months all the existing religious structures constructed illegally in public places, as per the September 29, 2009 directions. Also, the government has failed to frame a policy to remove/relocate/regularise such illegal religious structures built before September 29, 2009, the Bench observed.

As certain data on such illegal structures, provided by the government, Deputy Commissioners and the Commissioner of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, did not indicate from when such structures have existed, the Bench reminded the government that the SC had clearly directed that no such illegal constructions should be allowed henceforth. Stating that it is unable to accept the claim made by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bengaluru Rural district that there was no such illegal places of worship either prior or after September 29, 2009, the Bench directed the DC explain the manner of the collection of data.