HC fiat on maintenance of Sirimane waterfalls

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to depute senior officers to find out whether environment around the Sirimane waterfalls near Sringeri was being polluted by dumping of waste by the tourists and whether illegal structures were being built in the forest areas.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok Kinagi passed the order on a PIL petition filed by Ramachandra Rao G.N. and four others from Kigga and surrounding villages of Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district.
The Bench said that the officers should also find out whether the waterfalls area comes under reserve forest while directing the authorities to ensure that environment and ecology was not polluted.
While contending that the waterfalls comes under a notified forest area, the petitioners have claimed that some persons were putting up illegal structures around the falls while also complaining about garbage being dumped by the tourists.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath