HC expresses displeasure over undue delay in implementation of new ambulance management system

Directs govt to submit timeline to invite new tender and put in place GPS-based new system

Viewing seriously the undue delay in implementation of hi-tech ambulance management and operation system in Bengaluru and other cities, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to submit timeline for implementing the new system after inviting a new tender, for which the Cabinet had given its nod five months ago.

Noticing that the State Cabinet way back on February 18, 2022, had approved a fresh process to procure new ambulance management system at an estimated cost of around ₹1,260 crore, the court wondered why no further action was taken to implement the new system, which is essential to save lives of people.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed in March 2020 by Bharat Punarothana Trust, Bengaluru.

The Bench also directed the government to submit action taken after new Cabinet nod for inviting new tender, and adjourned further hearing till July 27.

Earlier, government counsel said that draft tender is still pending before the tender scrutinising committee even though a Government Order was issued on March 4, 2022 approving new tender process based on the Cabinet nod.

Background

The court in the past too has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation of new system, though was proposed way back in June-July, 2020.

The government in September 2020 informed the court that a hi-tech ambulance management system with GPS tracking facility for smooth movement of ambulances in traffic would be put in place in about five months, and the court had said that it would monitor procurement process.

Tender after tender

However, the Government in December 2020 suddenly cancelled the tender process and appointed a high-level committee to review the proposal on a direction issued by D. Sudhakar, who took over as Minister for Health and Family Welfare Services.

The court took serious objection for cancellation of the tender without intimating the court, which was monitoring the progress, and Mr. Sudhakar was made as a respondent to the petition. Finally, in July 2021 Mr. Sudhakar withdrew his order on cancelling earlier tender and the government sought permission from the court to invite a fresh tender.

Later, the government in August 2021, got permission from the court to go ahead with the new tender process while assuring that new tender would be placed before the Cabinet within two weeks, and the tender process would be completed within three months.

However, the court again pulled up the authorities in November 2021 after noticing that new tender proposal was not even placed before the Cabinet for approval.