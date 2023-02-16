HC ensures manual scavenger’s widow gets alternative site for the one snatched from her

February 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Coming to the rescue of the widow of a manual scavenger, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ensured allotment of an alternative site to her while castigating the authorities for illegally cancelling the site, allotted to her in 2012 following the court’s 2011 order, as part of rehabilitation measures meant for the dependents of manual scavengers.

Rights of have-nots

“It is high time the haves stop despoiling the rights of have-nots; the haves, I mean, those who have power,” observed Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while imposing a cost of ₹50,000 on the State authorities besides awarding another ₹50,000 as litigation expenses for compelling her to knock on the doors of the courts again.

The court also directed the State government and the Doddabelavangala Gram Panchayat in Doddaballapur taluk to pay financial assistance to 47-year-old Nagamma, the petitioner, as per the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Petitioner’s husband, Narasimhaiah, died of asphyxiation in 2008 when he was compelled to enter a manhole at Yelahanka in the city by a contractor employed by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

She had filed a petition in 2011 seeking allotment of a site and other benefits under the law available for the dependents of manual scavengers in view of prohibition of manual scavenging in the State. With the intervention of the court, the panchayat had allotted her a site in Doddabelavangala village.

No intimation

However, the petitioner, who is a poor person belonging to the Scheduled Castes community, was forced to knock on the doors of the court again as the Panchayat Development Officer in 2022 cancelled the allotted site without informing her, reassigned the site for construction of Nada Kacheri, and did not heed to her repeated representation seeking the site, Justice Nagaprasanna noted.

Though the government and the panchayat tried to justify cancellation stating that she had failed to build a house, the PDO, on the warning issued by the court for snatching away the site unlawfully, acted swiftly and found a site, having a built house within four days time given by the court, for allotting her in lieu of the earlier one.

The High Court pointed out that the law mandates that manual scavengers and their families will have to be rehabilitated by allotment of a plot, financial assistance for house construction or a ready built house subject to eligibility and willingness of such manual scavengers.

When the authorities can discharge their duties within four days after court question’s their action, why cannot they act on their own, the court wondered while terming the conduct of the authorities as “the lack of will and display of apathy towards poor citizens by the powers that be.”