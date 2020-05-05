HC: Ensure smooth movement of workers

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure that the entire process of movement of migrant workers, who want to leave for their home town, is conducted smoothly adhering to social distancing norms.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna issued the direction after noticing that migrant labourers are grouping up at several parts due to absence of clarity on the transport availabile to reach railway station in the city. The Bench also directed the government to inform that in what manner migrants, going out of State, and shifting from different districts to their home-districts were being facilitated, their registration and the policy on cost of their travel.

The government has also been directed to submit details on whether migrant workers sent to their home districts from different districts within the State are being subject to screening for COVID-19 as not taking sufficient care could turn “green zones” into “red zones.”

As it is not mandatory for migrant workers to travel back to their home States, the Bench said it is the duty of the State government to provide food, cooked or dry ration, for some more time to such migrants who are staying back in the State.

Earlier, counsel for All India Central Council of Trade Unions and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties pointed out that hundreds of migrant workers were stranded at BIEC due to lack of information on travel mode available to go to their States.

Metro workers

Meanwhile, the Bench directed BMRCL to inform whether the workers engaged in metro rail project are being paid by the contractors and whether those who want to go back to their States are being allowed go.