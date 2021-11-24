HC disposes of PIL plea on Honnavar port project

Bengaluru

24 November 2021 23:56 IST

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of a PIL petition that had questioned the legality of Honnavar port development by observing that the State authorities had necessary approvals for the project.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, passed the order while disposing of the PIL filed by Honnavara Taluk Hasimeenu Vyaparastara Sangha.

Contrary to the claim of the petitioner that the project was being developed in turtle nesting area, the Bench found from a survey conducted by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, that no turtle nests, turtles or carcass of turtles were found on the 45 hectares of land identified for the project. The survey was conducted as per an earlier direction issued by the court.

On location of the port, the Bench said that it was for the experts to determine it. The Bench also noted that the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada had already clarified to the court that there was no change of location of the port after the environmental clearance was granted for the project.

However, the court gave the liberty for the petitioner to raise their grievance, if any, before the Principal Secretary, Ports and Inland Water Transport, who could pass appropriate orders as per the law on such grievances.