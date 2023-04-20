HC dismisses Shivakumar’s plea against sanction given to CBI to probe corruption case

April 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a setback to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday refused to interfere with the consent given by the State government to the CBI to probe the corruption case against him for allegedly possessing ₹74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period 2013-2018, when he was serving as Minister.

Petition filed in 2020

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed in 2020 by Mr. Shivakumar.

The KPCC president had questioned the legality of the sanction given by the State government on September 25, 2019, allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case against him under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, within the territory of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposing Mr. Shivakumar’s plea, the CBI had contended that there was no need for assigning reason for granting sanction to the CBI to conduct investigation in the territory of the State.

Also, the CBI had pointed out that the High Court had already upheld the same sanction, which was questioned by another accused in the case. One Shashi Kumar Shivanna, who is Mr. Shivakumar’s close relative and working in a public sector undertaking, had unsuccessfully questioned the sanction, the CBI had pointed out.

Stayed in 2023

The court, noticing pendency of Mr. Shivakumar’s petition questioning the legality of sanction, on February 10, 2023, had stayed further investigation by the CBI against him stating it was necessary to stay the investigation till the disposal of the petition challenging the legality of the sanction.

The order of staying investigation was passed on a petition filed in 2022 by Mr. Shivakumar questioning the correctness of registration of the FIR by the CBI after obtaining sanction. This petition is pending for final adjudication before the court.