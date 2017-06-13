HC dismisses plea against submitting Aadhaar for KAS jobs

KAS jobs: HC dismisses plea against using Aadhaar

In another thumbs up for use of Aadhaar by various agencies of the State, the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said there was no illegality in exercise of discretion by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) making Aadhaar mandatory for applying for posts of gazetted probationers Group A and B.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the order while dismissing a PIL petition, filed by one U. Aslam Gurukkal, a resident of Bengaluru.

The KPSC, in its May 12, 2017 notification of inviting applications for recruitment of 401 posts of gazetted probationers posts group A and B, had made it clear that only those with the citizens of India having Aadhaar number are eligible to apply while asking the aspirants to submit Aadhaar number along with submission of applications online.

It was claimed in the petition that many aspirants without Aadhaar number have been deprived of applying to the Karnataka Administrative Service posts and thus deprived them of fundamental right of equal opportunity in public employment.

Noticing that the petitioner, who is a social worker, is not intended to apply for the post, the Bench dismissed the petition.