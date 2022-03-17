HC dismisses plea against re-employment of retired govt. servants

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed a PIL petition, which had questioned the action of the State Government in reappointing retired Government servants to various posts on temporary basis contrary to its own circular not to re-employ retired public servants.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar said it cannot entertain the petition, filed by M. Venugopal and three others, as the petitioner had arraigned the re-employed Government servants as parties to the proceedings.

The Bench said that it cannot pass any order that could adversely affect the re-employed public servants when they are not parties to the proceedings.

The main grievance of the petitioners was that the Government was not abiding by its own circular of February, 29, 2016, prohibiting such employment in all its institutions and boards.