HC dismisses plea against Good Newwz

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed a PIL petition which had sought prohibiting screening of Hindi movie Good Newwz.

“Even assuming that the allegations made in the petition are correct, any couple will not form their opinion on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) on the basis of a movie,” a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar said, while dismissing the petition filed by Sameem Raza of Mysuru-based Yes Trust.

It was contended in the petition that Good Newwz gives an impression that all IVF centres are unworthy except the one “projected” in the movie. “For any couple using IVF centre is a serious business and we don’t think that choice will be done based on one movie,” the court said, while observing that though the petition is filed as a public interest litigation, it seeks to represent cause of IVF centres other than one said to have been projected in the movie.

Earlier, counsel for the movie’s production house contended that Good Newwz had not projected any particular centre. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, revolves around the experience of two married couples having babies through IVF procedure.