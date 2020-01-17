HC dismisses Manju’s plea against election of Prajwal

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed an election petition filed by A. Manju, BJP candidate who had unsuccessfully contested from Hassan Parliamentary constituency, challenging the election of JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna.

The petition was dismissed as Mr. Manju had not filed a mandatory affidavit in the prescribed format enumerating the instances of corrupt practices that he had alleged that Mr. Prajwal committed during the election process.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while allowing an application filed by Mr. Prajwal, who had contended that the petition filed by Mr. Manju did not contain affidavit in the prescribed form as per Section 83 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, in support of the allegation of corrupt practice and its particulars.

Mr. Prajwal is also facing another petition, filed by G. Devarajegowda, a voter from Hassan. The court adjourned further hearing on this petition to next week.