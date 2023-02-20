HC dismisses college lecturers’ plea for enhancing retirement age to 65

February 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed the petitions filed by several lecturers, principals, and associate professors working in private aided and unaided degree colleges seeking enhancement of retirement age to 65 from the present 60 as was done for teachers serving in the State-run universities in Karnataka.

Justice S. Suni Dutt Yadav passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Patil Malligemadu Chandrashekar and several others.

The petitioners had questioned the Government Order of enhancing retirement age to 65 only for teaching staff working in the State-run universities under the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. Contending that government cannot discriminate among teaching staff as those working in universities and in affiliated aided and unaided, while implementing the recommendations made by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rejecting their contentions, the court said that the method of recruitment in each of the above categories is different and distinct as also the conditions of service, and the teachers are governed by the applicable legislations and there is no identical and uniform process of recruitment or conditions of service.

“These methods would justify treating each of the categories as distinct and forming a separate class which is categorised on the basis of differentia which is to be treated as intelligible in light of the distinctiveness pointed out above. In light of the same, having different age of superannuation for these distinct categories by itself cannot be assailed as being discriminatory,” the court observed.

Reiterating earlier judgments, the court said that the prescribing age of retirement is a policy decision of the State.

The UGC had clarified to the court that there was no automatic applicability of UGC’s scheme on the age of retirement unless the States seek to adopt the scheme specifically as the Central government had left it to the decision of the States to adopt UGC’s scheme on age of retirement.