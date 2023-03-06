HC dismisses appeal by Shah Khadri on Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Peetha-Dargah rituals

March 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday upheld the verdict of a single judge, which had declared that the Government Order of 2018 on rituals to be performed at Sree Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Peetha-Dargah in Chikkamagaluru infringed the rights of both Hindus and Muslims.

“We concur with the conclusion recorded by the single judge that the order, dated March 19, 2018, passed by the State government was violative of Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in as much as it prevented the Hindus from performing puja as per their faith and compelled the mujawar to offer puja contrary to his faith,” said a Division Bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vijaykumar A. Patil.

The single judge had said that the State government’s 2018 order had imposed upon the mujawar to perform ‘paduka puja’ and to light ‘nanda deepa’ contrary to his faith while infringing the rights of Hindus to perform puja as per their faith.

The Division Bench passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by Syed Gouse Mohiyuddin, Shah Khadri of Sree Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Peetha-Dargah in Chikkamagaluru, who had questioned the single judge’s September 18, 2021, verdict.

Also, the Bench agreed with the conclusion of the single judge, who found that the report of a three-member high-level committee (HLC), headed by a retired High Court judge, was “not free from bias” as the HCL had rejected the second report of the Endowment Commissioner, before whom one of the members of the HCL had deposed on the same issue by expressing his stand on the issue.

Re-examined

As the single judge had directed the State government to reconsider the 2018 decision, the government in 2022, with the leave of the Division Bench, had set up a Cabinet sub-committee to revisit the manner in which rituals to be performed at the shrine. The single judge had passed the order on the petition filed by Sri Guru Dattareya Peeta Devasthana Samvardhana Samithi, Chikkamagaluru, questioning the legality of the 2018 Government order.

Priests and Mujawar

Later, the government, based on the Cabinet sub-committee’s recommendations, constituted a management committee comprising both Hindus and Muslims to manage the shrine under the provisions of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, and notified the manner of performing Hindu and Muslim rituals by a Hindu priest and Muslim mujawar respectively.

“The dispute, which arouse five decades ago, needs to be put to rest in the absence of any controversy either by members of Hindu or Muslim communities,” the Bench said while observing that “the appellant, the members of Hindu and Muslim community by their conduct have made the religious institution as shining example of true secularism.”

Pragmatic approach

“The religious institution is composite in nature where members of both the communities are the devotees... The State government has dealt with the sensitive issue in a pragmatic manner and has taken an action to manage the religious institution after consulting the representatives of both the communities. The committee constituted by the State government is managing the affairs of the religious institution without any complaint from any section of society,” the Bench observed.