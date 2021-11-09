HC directs SIT head to examine final probe report in CD scandal case

It has been submitted to the court in a sealed cover

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (West Zone), to examine the final investigation report prepared by the Investigation Officer (IO) in the CD scandal case allegedly involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The court said the final probe report, prepared by the IO, should have been placed before Mr. Mukherjee, who is the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) supervising the investigations conducted in various first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the scandal.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions related to the alleged scandal.

“We are of the considered view that once the SIT was constituted and the same is headed by senior police officer Mr. Mukherjee, the final investigation report prepared by the IO, M.C. Kavitha, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, should have been placed before the head of the SIT for appropriate order,” the Bench observed in its order.

While directing the IO’s report, which is already submitted to the court in a sealed cover, to be placed before Mr. Mukherjee, the Bench said the SIT should re-submit the report to the court after its head takes appropriate decision on the final report prepared by the IO.

Mr. Mukherjee, in response to the court’s query during an earlier hearing in August on whether he is prepared to review the investigation report, had informed the court that he would stick to his submission made in writing that he had not supervised the probe between April 28 and July 29 as he was on medical leave during that period.

The court, in its August 12 order, had recorded that “the only inference which can be drawn is that the head of the SIT is not willing to look into the investigation carried out during his long absence of about three months by other members of the team.”

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the petitions till November 29.