HC directs Netflix to block streaming of “a murdered mother” episode of its “Crime Stories. India Detective” series on OTT

Bengaluru:

02 October 2021 11:35 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has directed Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP., to block streaming, broadcasting, telecasting or otherwise making available the content of the episode number one of the series-1 of the documentary “Crime Stories. India Detective” titled “A Murdered Mother" on its Over the Top (OTT) platform.

Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad passed the interim order on October 1 on a petition filed by Sridhar Rao. S, a 28-year-old resident of the city, an alleged co-accused in the case of murder of 54-year-old Nirmala Chandrashekar registered at K.R. Puram police in February last year.

It has been pointed out in the petition that the first episode in this series is titled "A Murdered Mother" and is a content containing the visuals of the investigation by the police in the First Information Report (FIR) against the petitioner and another accused, Amrutha Chandrashekar.

It was alleged that Amrutha had killed her mother and attempted to kill her brother, and later fled to Andaman and Nicobar with the petitioner, who picked up her from in front of her house in the city during early hours of February 2, 2020 to board a flight to Port Blair.

“The Netflix is streaming the recording of the petitioner, made by Minnow Films Ltd, on his custodial interrogations, custodial interview and the derogatory statement made by police during investigation in a manner which is against the law,” it has been alleged in the petition.

Contending that petitioner is innocent as even Amrutha, in her statement to the police, has said that he was not involved in the crime, it has been contended in the petition that the episode has caused “a real and imminent threat of prejudice to the fairness of the trial and to the rights of the petitioner under Article 21 of the constitution besides affecting his privacy.”

It has been alleged in the petition that the petitioner had noticed on the day he was arrested in February last year that “the police had authorised Ms. Claire Goodlass and her team from Minnow Films to video record all the instance and movement of the petitioner and also interviewing various officials.”

“The petitioner was also video shot and forced to give his custodial statement without any authorization or permission but later the police had forcefully taken a signature on a paper given by Minnow Films when the petitioner was in the police custody,” it has been claimed in the petition while pointing that those video footages are now found in the documentary being streamed on Netflix.

“Documentarians are duty bound to seek the truth and report it fairly and broadcast the documentary only after ensuring that all the facts are broadcast by hiding the identity of the individual involved,” it has been contended in the petition while alleging that streaming of the episode also violated the Information technologies (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.