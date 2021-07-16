HC directs MCC Chief to take immediate steps to stop nuisance of leachate mixing with Phalguni river

Leachate discharged from Pachchanady landfill reaching river through storm water drains, says KSPCB report

As a report of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) disclosed that leachate from Pachchanady landfill mixed with rain water is reaching the Phalguni, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to come out with immediate steps to stop this nuisance.

Terming the status of management of landfill at Pachchanady as ‘shocking state of affairs”, the court said that the report of the KSPCB clearly shows violation of the provisions of the Sold Waste Management Rules, 2016 by the MCC.

Despite report of inspection of landfill and river itself shows violation of the SWM Rules, the KSPCB is hesitating to initiate criminal action against the officials of the MCC for violation of the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1985 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution), Act, 1974, said a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj observed in its order.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, which had complained about the plight of the victims of Pachhanadi landfill slide incident of 2019 and non-implementation the 2016 Rules by the MCC.

“...the leachate mixed with rain water, which is stored in leachate collection, which is full and over over flowing is being discharged into storm water drain that ultimately joins Phalguni river through tributary,” stated the he KSPCB, which conducted inspection on court’s earlier directions.

The report also noted that “darkish coloured contaminated water (leachate) flowed from Pachchanadi solid waste dumping yard through tributary/stream, ultimately joins Phalguni river.” The KSPCB said that water samples collected at different locations are set for testing.

Meanwhile, noticing several instances of municipal bodies not adhering to Sold Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Bench directed the Urban Development Department to call for report from all the municipal authorities across the State.