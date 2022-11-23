HC directs Karnataka govt. to consider 32-year-old adopted son of a deceased public servant for appointment on compassionate grounds

November 23, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government consider a 32-year-old man, who is an adopted son of a deceased public servant, for appointment to the public service on compassionate grounds.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice G. Basavaraj issued the direction while allowing an appeal filed by Girish, a resident of Bagalkot district. The appellant had challenged the singe judge order of dismissing his petition against the rejection of his application for compassionate appointment in 2018.

Pointing out that law is settled by various judgments of the apex court and the High Court that there cannot be a distinction between an adopted son or daughter and the naturally born son or daughter in the law, the Bench said the appellant was entitled for compassionate appointment.

The Bench also rejected the government’s plea that the appellant was not eligible as the rule to provide compassionate appointments to adopted children was amended in 2021. When the law is clear about the rights of adopted children, the amendment to the rules does not have any consequences, the Bench said.

Vinayak M. Muttatti, who was working as a Class IV employee in the office of the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Banahatti, had lawfully adopted Mr. Girish in 2011 to take care of the family after he lost his natural-born son in a road accident in 2010. Muttatti died in 2018 and Mr. Girish applied for a compassionate appointment as he had to take care of his mother and mentally challenged sister, the wife and the daughter of Muttatti, respectively.