HC directs holding elections to 198 wards of BBMP

Bengaluru

04 December 2020 15:27 IST

It ignores increase in number of wards, stresses on timely holding of polls

In a serious setback to the State government, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday said that the elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council will have to be held only for 198 wards ignoring the government’s notification increasing the number of wards to 243.

While directing the State government to publish final notification reserving the caste-wise reservation for 198 wards based on the draft notification issued in September, the Court also directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare the elections to the BBMP within six weeks from the date of publication of final reservation notification by the government.

The Court held that allowing application of amendment to the Karnataka Muncipal Corporations Act that increased the number of wards to the BBMP would be contrary to the constitutional mandate of timely holding of elections to the BBMP.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty delivered the verdict on separate PIL petitions filed by the SEC, two former councillors M. Shivaraj and Abdul Wajid, and Ravi Jagan, a resident of Kalyan Nagar.

The SEC itself had sought a direction from the court to go ahead with the process under way to hold elections to 198 wards ignoring the increase in the number of wards to 243 as such a process violates constitutional mandate of timely holding of elections to local bodies.

