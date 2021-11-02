HC directs Govt. to make changes to registration portal

Bengaluru

02 November 2021

‘Issue sale deeds without insisting on 11E survey sketches for lands’

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State Government to immediately make necessary changes to ensure that the registration portal, https://kaverionline.karnataka.gov.in, accepts the sale deeds of lands without insisting on the production of survey sketch of the land or land survey map in Form 11E of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the direction after noticing that the Stamps and Registration Department’s portal is not accepting the sale deeds of certain types of lands for registration even though the High Court way back in March 2016 had quashed the Government’s 2009 notification imposing conditions, including production of survey sketch in Form-11E, for registration of documents.

“The State Government is directed to carry out/ make necessary changes/ corrections in the website https://kaverionline.karnataka.gov.in to enable uploading registered documents on the aforesaid website without insisting on production of 11E sketch and even in the absence of ‘11E’ sketch by incorporating suitable changes/corrections as expeditiously as possible,” the court said.

The survey sketch in Form 11E reflects the mutation (of specified types – sale, partition, gift) involving part extents of a survey number and denotes boundaries of newly carved out lands on sale, partition or gift. In common parlance it is called ‘11E sketch’.

The court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Vaishali of Bagalkot district questioning the action of the Department of Stamps and Registration in not giving her the registered sale deed of a land, which she had purchased in 2010, even in 2021 for the reason that 11E survey sketch was not produced while presenting the document for registration in 2010.

Also, the court directed the Government to provide the petitioner within one month the registered sale deed without insisting on the 11E survey sketch.