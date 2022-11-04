HC directs CAG to inquire into State Seeds Corporation’s contract employment method

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to conduct an inquiry into the manner in which persons are employed on contract basis by the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Ltd., a State-government undertaking.

The CAG should also examine whether manner of employment on contract is a genuine and bona fide transaction or is it a veiled methodology adopted by the corporation, the court said. While asking the CAG to find out whether methodology adopted by the corporation goes against the principles of welfare State as enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution of India, the court sought report from the CAG by October 15, 2023.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on the two petitions, one filed by C. Sujatha, who had worked with the corporation on contract basis between 2007 and 2015, and another by the corporation.

After employing her on contract basis, the corporation had deputed her to the Secretariat of the Agriculture Department, where she worked till her services was terminated in 2015 after she asked for salary hike and regularisation of service.

She had raised an industrial dispute before the Industrial Tribunal, which in 2018 awarded her a compensation of ₹5 lakh with 9% interest but rejected her plea for regularisation. While she had moved the High Court seeking regularisation, the corporation had questioned award of compensation to her.

‘Shocking’

The High Court expressed shock after noticing that she was employed as a data entry operator under the four different contract employee service providing firms on a continuous basis between 2007 and 2015.

The court pointed out that it is not known in what manner the tenders were invited by the authorities for contract employees’ services. Whether there was verification on who were the employees of that contractors/service providers, and was a list of workers provided along with the bid, etc., asked the court.

Initially, the court disposed of the petition by directing the corporation to reinstatement her to the post in which she was working. However, when it was brought to the court’s notice that she was subsequently employed on contract basis by the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. and a government undertaking, and deputed her to e-governance Department, the court restricted the relief only for compensation as ordered by the tribunal.