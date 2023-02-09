HC directs BBMP to submit report on action taken against illegal hoardings

February 09, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Taking note of allegations that illegal hoardings, flexes, and banners were indiscriminately put up across the city, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to submit a report on the permissions granted for erecting hoardings, and action taken against illegal hoardings.

The court also directed the BBMP to initiate action, including registration of First Information Report (FIR), if no action was initiated so far. It also directed senior officers of the BBMP to initiate action against subordinate officials who were required to prevent putting up of hoardings illegally.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order on a PIL petition, filed in 2017 by Mayige Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru.

Obstructing movement

From the photographs submitted by G.R. Mohan, advocate for the petitioner, the Bench noted that a large number of hoardings were put up in the busy areas of the city and some of the hoardings appeared to be obstructing the movement of vehicles.

Earlier, senior advocate Vikram Huilgol, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, suggested that the BBMP should explain whether permissions were granted for a large number of political signages put up across the city recently as alleged by the petitioner.

Mr. Huilgol pointed out to the Bench that the BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws, 2018, contain exhaustive provisions regulating the placement of signages and hoardings and the bylaw prohibits all off-premise private advertising.

What BBMP can do

The amicus curiae also informed the court that the bylaw empowers the BBMP to remove without notice the signage put up in public place without authorisation and to initiate penal action, and the bylaw allows display of political and non-commercial signages only with the permission of the property owner and permits from the BBMP.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till March 7 while directing the BBMP to respond to the issues raised by the amicus curiae and allegations levelled by the petitioner.