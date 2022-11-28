HC directs BBMP not to lay track for toy train within 30 metres from outer boundary of Mallathahalli lake

November 28, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahahagara Palike (BBMP) not to lay the tracks for toy train within 30 metres from the outer boundary wall of Mallathahalli lake.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by Geetha Misra, a city-based social worker.

Pointing out that Section 12 (3) of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act, 2014, prohibits any construction or any commercial or recreational or industrial activity within 30 metres from the outer boundary of tanks, the Bench said that the BBMP cannot go ahead with the proposed project of laying track.

Though it was contended by the BBMP that the work of laying down track for toy train has been undertaken after obtaining permission from the State government and the Lake Development Authority in terms of the Section 12(6) of the Act, the Bench refused to accept it, while observing that the construction of the track cannot be considered to be allied works related to lake within the meaning of Section 12(6) of the Act.

Earlier, the BBMP gave an undertaking to the court that work of construction a glass house, a hanging bridge, and a pathway bridge had been put on hold and the BBMP would not carry out the aforesaid construction activity without leave of the court.

Following this undertaking, the Bench directed the BBMP not to undertake the works without obtaining the leave of the court.

Meanwhile, the Bench permitted the BBMP to carry on the work of diversion of solid waste, leachate/sewage water flowing into the lake in question by construction of storm-water drain and other development works in terms of permission granted by the State government.