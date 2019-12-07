HC directs age determination of accused 5 years after prosecution

The High Court of Karnataka has directed a child-friendly court in Bengaluru to first take steps to determine the age of an accused in a five-year-old case of allegedly eloping with a minor girl and raping her, before continuing with the trial, even though the accused had filed an application in 2019 claiming that he was a minor when the alleged incident took place in December 2014.

Transfer of trial

Justice B.A. Patil passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the accused, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who had questioned the September 18, 2019, order of the trial court rejecting his application filed around August 2019 for transfer of the trial to the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board as per the Juvenile Justice Act.

“It is a well-settled preposition of law as held by the apex court that the plea of juvenility can be raised at any time, even after the relevant judgment/order has attained finality, even if no such plea had been raised earlier. While considering the case, it is the date of the commission of the offence and not the date of taking cognizance or of framing of charges or of the conviction that is to be considered. Where the plea of juvenility has not been raised at the initial stage of trial and has been taken only on the appellate stage, the court has consistently maintained conviction, but has set aside the sentence,” the High Court observed in its order.

Documents produced

The trial court had rejected the claim of the accused about his age at the time of the incident based on certain documents produced before the court, a statement by the victim’s mother that he was working as a driver by holding a licence, the age of 21 mentioned in the bail application filed on behalf of the accused in 2015, and terming that the claim of being minor was made at the fag end of the trial.

The accused appears to have “engineered a photocopy of a school certificate”, which states his date of birth as March 4, 1999, instead of March 4, 1993, as mentioned in the driving licence, without producing the original certificate, the trial court had observed.

Testing by authority

However, the High Court said the trial court had come to the conclusion that he was a major at the time of incident “without properly looking into the records or without determination of the age by adopting the test by the competent authority as per law”.

The High Court directed the trial court to consider his plea for trial by JJ Board based on determination of his age.