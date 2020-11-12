HC direction to govt. on selection to KPSC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to clarify whether search committees were constituted as per its directions for selecting persons to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction on a PIL petition by T. Narasimhamurthy, a social activist from Bengaluru.

The petitioner has sought a declaration that 11 members of the KPSC are not eligible to hold post as norms were not followed as recommended by the Hota committee.

The petitioner has contended that the HC in 2016 directed the government to appoint chairperson and members to the KPSC by adhering to recommendations of the Hota Committee, which said that search committees will have to be formed.

The Bench has not issued notices to the 11 members of KPSC, who have been arraigned as responders in the petition.