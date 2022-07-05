HC denies bail to two accused in RSS worker Rudresh murder case

July 05, 2022 23:19 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail to two persons, who are among the other accused in the case of murder of Rudresh, a worker of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. who was hacked to death in Shivajinagar in broad daylight in 2016.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Irfan Pasha and Mohammed Mujeebulla, residents of Bengaluru.

The Bench said they are not entitled for release on bail as there exists a prima case against them under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, while declining to accept their contention that no material is available for their prosecution and that they were languishing in prison from the last five years, and it may take another five years for completion of the trial.

IS member

In another case, the Bench declined to grant bail to Irfan Nazir, a resident of Bengaluru, in a case registered against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for allegedly being involved in the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist group.

The Bench said that there was material to prima facie show that he is an active member of IS and hence, the special court was right in rejecting his plea for bail.

The Bench also found from the charge sheet that Nasir along with other co-accused persons conspired to rage war against Syria, with which India has bilateral agreement, by identifying, radicalising, recruiting, raising funds, and sending gullible Muslim youths to Syria illegally via Turkey, to join IS and fight against the Government of Syria.