HC denies bail to IAS officer in bribery case

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday denied bail J. Manjunath, IAS officer and former Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, who was arrested in a bribery case.

Justice K. Nataraj passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Manjunath seeking release on bail.

It was contended in the petition that the IAS officer was falsely implicated in the bribery case though there was no material evidence against him in the episode of demand for ₹5 lakh made allegedly by a deputy tahsildar (Mahesh P.S., who is accused number 2) attached to the office of the DC, Bengaluru Urban district, and acceptance of bribe amount through a private person (Chetan Kumar, who is accused number 1).

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arraigned him as accused number 3 in the case after another Single Bench of Justice H.P. Sandesh, during the hearing of bail petition filed by Mr. Mahesh, had questioned why ACB had not arraigned Mr. Manjunath as an accused even through the statements given against him by the complainant.