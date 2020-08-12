HC denies bail to Alliance varsity ex-chancellor Sudhir Angur

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined bail to Sudhir Angur, co-founder and former Chancellor of Alliance University in the murder of Ayyappa R. Dore, former V-C of the varsity.

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, in his order, observed: “There are 180 witnesses in the case, and according to State Public Prosecutor, 80% of them are from the varsity. Admittedly petitioner was last working as the Vice Chancellor of Alliance University. Therefore, the SPP’s apprehension that there is possibility of tampering with witnesses is well founded.”

The court also noticed that Mr. Sudhir had deleted from his mobilephone all messages sent by Ayyappa since March 2019. The prosecution claimed that Mr. Sudhir, who had differences with his brother Madhurkar Angur in managing the affairs of the university, had allegedly eliminated Ayyappa by paying money to the co-accused as Ayyappa was helping Mr. Madhukar.

