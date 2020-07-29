HC declines to stay CET; says all with valid hall ticket should be allowed to write test

Bengaluru

29 July 2020 20:06 IST

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed that all the candidates, who report to the designated examination centre with valid hall tickets, should be allowed to write the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses to be held on July 30 and 31.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M.I. Arun passed the interim order at 7.30 p.m. while declining to interfere with conduct of CET amidst increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the State.

Though the Standard Operating Procedure for CET states that the students tested positive for COVID-19 will have to produce a medical certificate about their fitness to appear in the test, and a risk consent declaration, the Bench said that the authorities should not insist on such documents.

The Bench said that it cannot interfere in the conduct of the test, which is the domain of experts, as already about 1.84 lakh students have downloaded their hall tickets, showing willingness to appear in the test.