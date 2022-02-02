Elections to Bar Council of India allowed, with riders

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday allowed conduct of holding elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Bar Council of India on February 6 with a condition that the result of the elections should not be declared and the votes polled should be kept in a sealed cover.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by city-based senior advocate Y.R. Sadashiva Reddy, who is the present co-chairperson of the Bar Council of India.

The Court permitted elections to be held on February 6 with conditions after counsel for the petitioner as well as the Bar Council of India consented to such an arrangement during the pendency of the petition, which will be heard against on February 18.

Polls stayed

The Court on November 25, 2021, had stayed the elections, which was originally scheduled to be held on December 4, 2021, as Mr. Reddy had termed as arbitrary the holding of elections four months prior to date of expiry of his tenure existing office-bearers, which expires only on April 17, 2022.