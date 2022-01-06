Jog Falls to get five-star hotel, ropeway across Sharavati

Nearly 10 lakh tourists visit the Jog Falls during rainy season.

Bengaluru

06 January 2022 23:13 IST

New facilities to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹116 crore

For providing more facilities for tourists at the Jog Falls, where water from river Sharavati takes a plunge from a height of 810 feet, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to construct a ropeway, a five-star hotel, coffee bars and other facilities on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

A ropeway would be developed across the Sharavati. The estimated cost of the construction of new facilities would be ₹116 crore, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said.

Located in the midst of dense forest areas in Shivamogga district, the Jog Falls, over a period of time, has emerged as one of the most favoured monsoon tourist destinations. Nearly 10 lakh tourists visit during the rainy season. The Jog Management Authority (JMA) too has been constituted to develop tourism.

ULBs

A sum of ₹3,885 crore has been given administrative approval for implementation of the Nagarothana scheme in 302 Urban Local Bodies. Under the scheme, infrastructure would be developed in city corporations, city municipal councils, town municipal councils, and town panchayats. A sum of ₹40 crore, ₹30 crore, ₹10 crore, and ₹5 crore would be given to city corporations, city municipal councils, town municipal councils, and town panchayats, respectively, during 2020-21 — 2024-25.

The Cabinet approved the Jal Jeevan Mission project for ensuring piped water supply to all residents of the State and enabling the Government to borrow ₹1,167 crore from the World Bank.

The total cost of the project is ₹9,152 crore. The State and Union Government would bear 45% of the cost each and 10% would be borne by local bodies.

Lands

The Cabinet sanctioned lands for various organisations. It sanctioned 22.36 acres to Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt at Kabballi village in Hirisave hobli of Channarayapatna in Hassan district; five acres to Parivarthana Samaj of Bagalkote district; 0.25 acre at Seva Prerana Trust in Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada; fives acres to Sri Siddalingeshwara Vidya Abhivridhi Trust, Hiremath, Vijayapura; and 4732.8 sq m to Sri Siddalingeshwara Samithi Trust at first phase, ‘C’ Block, J.P. Nagar in Mysuru.

The Cabinet has decided to impose a penalty at simple rate of interest of around 11% on property owners who undervalued and paid lesser taxes to the BBMP under the self-assessment scheme during 2016-17 to 2019-20. The BBMP has issued notices to 78,000 property owners on charges of paying less taxes, the Minister said. The Cabinet approved ₹44.5 crore for installation of switch gears by BWSSB in Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni under the first, second and third phases of the Cauvery drinking water project.