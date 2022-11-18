HC declines to entertain plea on Karnataka film chamber polls

November 18, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to entertain a petition filed by film producer Sa Ra Govindu and others complaining about rejection of their complaint by the District Registrar on the manner of conduct of elections to the executive committee of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in May this year.

However, the High Court gave liberty to them to approach the competent city civil court for redressal of their grievances, if any, as the averments made in the complaint on election process require analysis of evidence by the civil court.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Govindu, who had unsuccessfully contested to the post of president from the producers’ section, B.K. Jayasimha Musari, who had contested to the post of treasurer, and K.M. Veeresh, who had contested to the post of secretary.

The court upheld the decision of the District Registrar who had declined to entertain the petitioner’s complaint as he had no power to examine the nature of complaint raised by them as it was under the realm of a civil court.

“The indirect effort made to submit that petitioners are not seeking inquiry into the conduct of elections is neither here nor there, as elections are over, the executive committee is in place and the averments in the petition point at corrupt practice like large-scale rigging and several other illegalities and irregularities in the conduct of elections, for which the petitioners have to approach the competent civil court for appropriate relief,” the court observed.