Karnataka

HC declines to entertain plea against Suraj’s candidature

Observing that the process of election to the Legislative Council for local bodies has already commenced, the High Court of Karnataka on Monday declined to entertain a petition questioning acceptance of nomination papers of R. Suraj, son of JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, for polls from Hassan local authority constituency.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Harish K.L of Channarayapatna in Hassan district. The court observed that the petitioner can question the election process by way of an election petition as contemplated in the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1950, after completion of the elections.

It was contended in the petition that Mr. Suraj has not declared his marital status besides not disclosing the assets and liabilities of his wife and other dependents in the declaration filed along with the nomination papers in violation of the procedure contemplated in the Section 33(A) and 125(A) of Representation of People Act, 1950.


