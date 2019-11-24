HC declines to discharge ‘Maasthi Gudi’ film producer

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the trial court’s order of refusing to discharge Sundar P. Gowda, producer of Kannada film Maasthi Gudi, in connection with the drowning of two actors during the shooting of the film in the backwaters of Tippagondanahalli reservoir in November 2016.

Justice B.A. Patil said that no good grounds were put forward to interfere with the August 17, 2019 order of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Ramanagaram, which had refused to discharge him from the case while pointing that there is material evidence against him to proceed with the trial by framing charges.

The High Court also noticed that allegations made in the charge sheet that the petitioner had not taken sufficient precautions during the shooting, and the climax scene where two villains were made to jump into the reservoir from a helicopter was forced on them after packing up of shooting, are required to be tried during trial.