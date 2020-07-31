HC declines plea against testing centre in residential locality

The High Court of Karnataka has declined to entertain a PIL petition against a private diagnostic centre, situated in a predominantly residential locality in the city, which has commenced collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests.
“The counsel appearing for the petitioners is unable to point out any statutory provision which imposes embargo on setting up a laboratory in the residential locality to collect swab samples for testing COVID-19. In the absence of any such statutory provision, we cannot direct the State government to cancel the permission, if any, granted to the diagnostic centre,” the court observed.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on the petition filed by S. Gangappa and another, residents of Manasanagar, near Nagarbhavi circle.
The petitioners had sought direction for cancellation of permission granted to Mediclu Diagnostics and Speciality Centre, Kendra Upadyayara Sangha Layout, near Nagarbhavi circle.
On the allegation of the petitioners that the laboratory is not taking precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as people are standing in queue for giving swab sample, the Bench said the petitioners can always approach the health and civic authorities on this grievance for taking appropriate steps.
“Merely because there is a queue of people outside the laboratory of the fourth respondent, we fail to understand how it poses a danger to the residents of the locality. There is no need to assume that all people standing in queue are infected,” the Bench observed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath