HC declines bail to accused govt. employee in bribery case

January 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has declined to grant bail to an assistant in the office of the Minority Development Board, Madikeri, in Kodagu district, who was caught redhanded while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a person for favouring him to secure a subsidy to purchase a cab under the minority welfare scheme.

Accused P.C. Latha was trapped by the Lokayoukta Police on November 23, 2022, when she was accepting a portion of the bribe amount from the complainant, P. Lathif, a cab driver.

The complainant in June 2022 had applied for a subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh to purchase a car to operate it as a taxi under the minority welfare scheme and he had not received by information from the authorities on his application till November.

Missed call

However, on November 19, he got a missed call from a mobile number and when he called back, Ms. Latha received the call and asked him to come to the office on November 21 by telling him that he still has a chance to get the subsidy though his name is in the waiting list.

When he went to her office, the accused offered him to include his name in the list of beneficiaries by removing it from the waiting list if he paid her 10% of the total subsidy amount. However, by negotiation, she settled for a total ₹20,000 bribe and allegedly was receiving ₹10,000 when she was caught redhanded.

Justice M.G. Uma, before whom the petition seeking bail came up for hearing, declined to grant bail by observing that the accused public servant may hamper documents and witnesses if she was released on bail when the investigation is still under way.