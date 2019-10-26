HC convicts man for violating court directions

The Karnataka High Court has convicted a man for “willfully” disobeying the directions of the court and continuing construction of a building in the city in 2017. He was sentenced to imprisonment for two months under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Suresh Kothari, partner in Kothari Associates on Avenue Road, besides directing him to remove constructions put up on the terrace of the second floor in one month.

Contempt of court

A Division Bench comprising Ravi Malimath and Justice H.P. Sandesh passed the order while allowing a complaint of contempt of court filed by one Kishin T. Panjabi, a resident of Promenade Road in the city.

The petitioner complained that Mr. Kothari had continued constructions on the third floor of the building despite the High Court’s two interim orders of February 9, 2017, and June 8, 2017, directing to maintain “status quo” on construction process and for “stopping construction activity” respectively.

Photographic evidence

While admitting that he understood the meaning of maintaining “status quo”, Mr. Kothari had claimed that constructions were completed before June 8, 2017.

But the court, from photographic evidence produced by the petitioner, found that constructions works were carried out even after June 8, 2017.