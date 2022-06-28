HC cautions BBMP officers of harsh order for delay in finalising deal to fix potholes

Castigating officers of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for delay in finalising contract to fill potholes based on mutually agreed rate, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday they would face a “harsh order” from the court if the issue is not settled by Thursday.

The court also directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and other officers in charge of pothole-filling works to be personally present in the court on June 30, the next date of hearing.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum made the oral observations during the hearing of a PIL petition on the issue of poor maintenance of city roads.

As the BBMP counsel said that the civic body is in the process of finalising agreement with the contractor at a rate of ₹598 per sq.ft, the court said that such a delay is unacceptable as it had on June 6 directed the BBMP to finalise the contract.

At one stage, the Bench orally observed that it may have to direct the State government to place the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP under suspension for the delay and may have to handover pothole filling exercise to an outside agency. The Bench also noted that the BBMP had failed to submit report on survey of roads for pothole along with the agency identified to carry out the repair works.

However, the Bench granted time till June 30 after the BBMP counsel assured the court that the contract would be submitted before the court within a day.