HC castigates bank for harassing widow by not crediting pension to her account

The High Court of Karnataka has castigated a public sector bank for harassing a 73-year-old widow for seven months by denying her family pension and blocking her accounts after death of her husband over excess pension amount credited to her husband’s account that she was not even aware of.

The court restrained Canara Bank from either withholding family pension due to her or asking her to repay the excess pension amount, released to husband’s account, in lumpsum.

While permitting the bank to deduct ₹4,000 every month from her monthly family pension amount of ₹13,000, the court directed the bank to refund amounts unilaterally recovered from her accounts.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Vimala Ramanath Pawar, who had questioned bank’s illegal actions.

In reckless manner

The bank, though has right to recover excess amount, could not have acted in reckless manner to recover the amount from the petitioner as excess payment was paid due to irresponsible and callous acts of the officers of bank’s Centralised Pension Processing Centre as the government had not credited excess pension amount, the court observed.

The petitioner’s husband was a retired employee of the State government and was receiving pension from the government since his retirement in 2002, and the role of the bank was limited to only crediting pension to his account in its receipt from the government.

However, instead of paying ₹38,604 as pension, the bank had credited ₹96,998 to the account of petitioner’s husband every month between March 2019 and February 2021. The bank had not informed the petitioner’s husband about excess payment and he had died in February 2021.

The petitioner, on receipt of bank’s communication on excess payment, had sought time to respond by stating that her husband was suffering from dementia and she needed time to verify the accounts as she too is aged and suffering from various ailments. She had also informed the bank that she cannot repay excess amount at once.

However, the bank had unilaterally withdrawn over ₹6 lakh from her account and blocked around ₹5 lakh lying in the account besides stopping crediting of family pension to her account.