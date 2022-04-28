HC bars trade unions from taking out May Day procession in Bengaluru 

It says union members can be permitted to assemble and hold meeting at Freedom Park

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declined to grant permission to various trade unions to take out a procession in the Central Business District areas of the city on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1.

A vacation division bench comprising Justice R. Devdas and Justice K.S. Hemalekha passed the interim order while disposing of the applications filed by All India Trade Union Congress and other labour organisations seeking the court’s permission to take out the procession.

HC’s earlier order

The trade unions had filed applications as the jurisdictional police, whom the unions had approached seeking permission for the procession, had pointed out the March 3, 2022, interim order of the High Court banning all types of protests and processions in the city till further orders.

The High Court, which had suo motu initiated a PIL on traffic jams caused due to protests and demonstrations on public roads, had said all types of processions and protests can be permitted only at Freedom Park in an organised manner.

In their applications, the trade unions had said around 10,000 members of various trade unions would take out a peaceful procession from two centres — Town Hall and City Railway Station — till Freedom Park, where they proposed to hold a meeting on Labour Day. The trade unions cited the April 13 interim order of the High Court in permitting Bengaluru Karaga procession as part of its 300-year-old tradition.

Hindrance to general public

Agreeing with the contention of the authorities, the bench said that the procession is bound to hinder general public. The bench also accepted the authorities’ claim that Karaga procession, which is held past midnight, cannot be compared with processions by the trade unions.

Nevertheless, the bench said that no person, including members of trade unions, requires permission to walk from Town Hall to reach Freedom Park. However, the bench said if the members of the unions want to assemble at Freedom Park and hold a meeting, the same can be permitted according to the terms of the express conditions imposed in court’s March 3 order.