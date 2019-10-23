HC asks UIDAI’s response on sharing Aadhaar data with police for identifying dead bodies

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State and Central governments and the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) to submit responses to a PIL petition that has sought direction for providing Aadhaar-based demographic information in respect of unidentified dead bodies to the Police Department.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the direction on the petition filed by Syed Ulfath Hussain, a retired IPS officer.

Pointing out that 3,818 bodies remained unidentified by the police in the State during 2016, and the identity of 237, 178 and 140 bodies could not be identified by the police in Bengaluru city during 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, the petitioner said UIDAI should provide demographic information when the police supplies fingerprints of the bodies.

Stating that hundreds of persons, including children, go missing every year and several of them could not be traced for various reasons, the petitioner contended several complaints about missing persons remaining undetected and their family members remaining in the dark even if such persons die and their bodies cannot be unidentified.

AS UIDAI informed the petitioner that demographic demographic details of Aadhaar-holders cannot be provided to others sans voluntary permission from the holders, the petitioner contended that the Aadhaar law only prohibits sharing of biometric details and not demographic details. On the other hand, the misuse of Aadhaar data of dead persons could be prevented if the demographic data are shared with the police.

“By using Aadhaar-based demographic data, no rights of the deceased will be affected and on the contrary, such information would be in the interest of the public at large,” the petitioner said, while stating that it saves the time of police in identifying dead persons and informing the relatives, besides helping them perform the last rites.