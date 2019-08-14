HC asks State’s response on enforcement of MV Rules

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to submit its response on a PIL petition, which has complained about a large number of violation in number plates of vehicles and hardship to the public in noting down registration numbers for lodging complaints, as fancy and artistic fonts are used illegally.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction on the petition filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, an advocate from Bengaluru.

Pointing out that Rules 50 and 51 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Rules framed under the MV Act stipulates exact specification and dimensions of the number plates to be displayed on front and rear of the vehicles, the petitioner pointed out that fancy fonts are used for alphabets and numbers in many vehicles in violation of the law.

Some vehicle-owners use only vernacular numbers and alphabets in the registration plate in violation of law as registration number in English alphabets and numerals is mandatory and the owner can use an additional number plate in vernacular alphabets and numbers, the petitioner contended.

It was also pointed out that designs and designations (like presidents, chairman, member private organisations) were used though the law does not allow printing of any other information other than the registration number.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State to effectively enforce the law governing the display of registration number plates on all types of motor vehicles across the city by setting a deadline of 90 days.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till September 7, while asking the State to inform about the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018.