HC asks State about measures taken to enforce night curfew as per new lockdown norm

The High Court has told the government to ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distance in public places.

Bengaluru

09 June 2020 23:00 IST

It also asks if public can register complaints on violation of norms

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to explain what measures it has initiated to enforce night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. as per the new lockdown norms, and also to ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distance in public places.

Observing orally that a large number of people were found in public places without masks, the court asked the government if there exists a mechanism for registering grievances on violation of lockdown norms and whether people could register complaints using their mobile phones.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice E.S. Indiresh issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by Letzkit Foundation, Bengaluru.

The petitioner pointed out that the norm of social gathering is given the go-by in public places particularly when politicians meet the public in the presence of police personnel.

In some gatherings, according to photographs produced with the petition, children where also seen along with elders at the meetings, the petitioner stated.

Noticing that opening of places of worship, restaurants, hotels, and malls posed more challenge to the authorities to enforce social distancing and other norms, the Bench asked the State government about the measures taken to implement the Standard Operating Procedures at these places.

Further hearing has been adjourned to June 12.