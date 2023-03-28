HC asks Sri Ram Sene to approach govt. on grievances about probe into bribery case against BJP MLA

March 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday gave liberty to Sri Ram Sene, a trust, to submit a representation to the State government on its grievances about the manner in which the probe is being conducted into the bribery case allegedly involving BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

The court also asked the competent authority of the government to consider such representation, if submitted as expeditiously as possible.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamala passed the order while allowing the trust to withdraw a PIL petition.

The trust, in its petition, had sought a direction from the court to transfer the case, registered by the Lokayukta police, either to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or to a Special Investigation Team to be constituted by the court for a court-monitored investigation. The petitioner-trust had raised several grievances on the manner in which the investigation is being carried out at present.

The counsel for the petitioner sought court’s permission to withdraw the PIL and submit representation to the government after the Bench pointed out that the petitioner had not given any representation to the government before approaching the court.